French and British foreign ministers head to Geneva for Iran talks
November 22, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 4 years ago

French and British foreign ministers head to Geneva for Iran talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of France and Britain were heading to Geneva on Friday night to join talks on Iran’s nuclear program, as Tehran and six world powers appeared closer to clinching an elusive breakthrough.

“Laurent Fabius will travel to Geneva tonight for the Iranian nuclear talks,” a French diplomatic source said. British Foreign Minister William Hague announced on Twitter that he was heading for Geneva.

Earlier, Washington said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry would also join the talks in person, after diplomats said a major sticking point in negotiations may have been overcome.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Kevin Liffey nL5N0J740R

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
