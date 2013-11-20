FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says Iran's Khamenei comments unacceptable
November 20, 2013 / 12:18 PM / 4 years ago

France says Iran's Khamenei comments unacceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s comments about France are “unacceptable” and complicate nuclear negotiations, a French government spokeswoman said on Wednesday as world powers sought to agree curbs on Iran’s atomic program.

Spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem was speaking as world powers met in Geneva for talks with Iran after Khamenei attacked France’s tough stance on a potential deal, which he showed French officials were “not only succumbing to the United States, but they are kneeling before the Israeli regime”.

Reporting By Sophie Louet; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Paul Taylor

