#World News
March 26, 2015 / 12:48 PM / 2 years ago

France's Fabius due at Iran nuclear talks in Lausanne on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius will head to Lausanne, in Switzerland, on Saturday morning to take part in talks with Iranian nuclear negotiators, a ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Fabius will be heading there after a visit to New York, the spokesman added.

The United States and Iran resumed negotiations earlier on Thursday aimed at clinching a nuclear deal before a March 31 deadline, and officials close to the talks said some kind of preliminary agreement between Tehran and six powers was possible.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
