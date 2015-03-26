France's Fabius due at Iran nuclear talks in Lausanne on Saturday

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius will head to Lausanne, in Switzerland, on Saturday morning to take part in talks with Iranian nuclear negotiators, a ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Fabius will be heading there after a visit to New York, the spokesman added.

The United States and Iran resumed negotiations earlier on Thursday aimed at clinching a nuclear deal before a March 31 deadline, and officials close to the talks said some kind of preliminary agreement between Tehran and six powers was possible.