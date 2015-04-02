FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says Iran nuclear deal still needs work
#World News
April 2, 2015 / 6:42 PM / 2 years ago

France says Iran nuclear deal still needs work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius and his President Francois Hollande welcomed the “framework” agreed on curbing Iran’s nuclear power on Thursday but said there was work to do to before there could be an acceptable deal.

“This is a stage agreement that includes some incontestable positive developments but there is still work to do,” Fabius said on France 2 television from Lausanne, in Switzerland, where the talks are taking place.

In a statement noting the new deadline of June 30 for a final deal, Hollande added:

“France will be watchful, as it always is in step with its partners, to ensure that a credible, verifiable agreement be established under which the international community can be sure Iran will not be in a position to have access to nuclear arms.”

Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
