Still no guarantees on verifiable Iran nuclear deal: Fabius
June 11, 2015 / 7:21 AM / in 2 years

Still no guarantees on verifiable Iran nuclear deal: Fabius

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Foreign Affairs Minister Laurent Fabius poses outside his office in Paris, France, May 22, 2015, prior to an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Any deal with Iran must be verifiable and there are no guarantees on this yet, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Thursday.

“We must be able to verify the sites,” Fabius told BFM TV. “We don’t yet have certainty on this.”

“We want a deal with Iran but ... the deal must be verifiable, solid, robust and today we don’t have guarantees on this,” he said. “A deal that cannot be verified cannot be implemented.”

Iran and six major powers reached a framework nuclear deal on April 2 in Lausanne, Switzerland, and are seeking to strike a final agreement by June 30 under which Iran would restrain its nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

“We are not yet at the end of the discussion,” Fabius said.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark John

