France, Iran may discuss an Iranian role against Islamic State
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
#World News
September 22, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

France, Iran may discuss an Iranian role against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The question of whether Iran might play a role against the Islamic State militant group is likely to come up when the French and Iranian presidents meet this week, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told reporters on Monday.

French President Francois Hollande and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are due to meet on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. Islamic State militants have taken over large swaths of Iraq and Syria and are blamed for multiple massacres of civilians and beheadings.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by David Gregorio

