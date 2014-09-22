France, Iran may discuss an Iranian role against Islamic State

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The question of whether Iran might play a role against the Islamic State militant group is likely to come up when the French and Iranian presidents meet this week, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told reporters on Monday.

French President Francois Hollande and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are due to meet on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. Islamic State militants have taken over large swaths of Iraq and Syria and are blamed for multiple massacres of civilians and beheadings.