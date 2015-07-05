France's Fabius it's time for Iran to make commitments

VIENNA (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Sunday the time was now up to Iran to decide whether it would make commitments on unresolved issues in nuclear talks with major powers.

“We are 72 hours from the moment when (these negotiations) are supposed to end,” Laurent Fabius said.

“The principle question is to see whether Iran will accept to make clear commitments on what has not been clarified. We hope so,” he said. “Everything still has to be clarified and France’s attitude will be the same as always - constructive firmness.”