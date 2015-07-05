FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Fabius it's time for Iran to make commitments
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 5, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

France's Fabius it's time for Iran to make commitments

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius talks to journalists outside Palais Coburg, the venue for nuclear talks, in Vienna, Austria, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Sunday the time was now up to Iran to decide whether it would make commitments on unresolved issues in nuclear talks with major powers.

“We are 72 hours from the moment when (these negotiations) are supposed to end,” Laurent Fabius said.

“The principle question is to see whether Iran will accept to make clear commitments on what has not been clarified. We hope so,” he said. “Everything still has to be clarified and France’s attitude will be the same as always - constructive firmness.”

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Louis Charbonneau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.