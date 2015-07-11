FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Fabius says 'decision time' has come in Iran talks
July 11, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

France's Fabius says 'decision time' has come in Iran talks

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius talks to journalists outside Palais Coburg, the venue for nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Saturday that everything was now on the table in talks between major powers and Iran over its nuclear program and that the time had to come to make a decision.

“Now that everything is on the table, the moment has come to decide,” Laurent Fabius said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The statement came after Fabius had conversations with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond.

Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Arshad Mohammed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
