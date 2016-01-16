FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2016 / 11:23 PM / 2 years ago

France to be vigilant Iran nuclear deal 'strictly respected' - Fabius

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius speaks to members of the Security Council at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France will keep a close eye out to ensure that Iran’s nuclear deal with diplomatic powers is strictly respected, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Saturday in a statement.

Welcoming the deal’s implementation, Fabius said that it was an important step in international efforts to control nuclear proliferation.

“By being constructively firm, France has strongly contributed to the conclusion of this agreement. It will be vigilant that it is strictly respected and implemented,” Fabius said.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

