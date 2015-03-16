FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uncertain whether differences in Iran talks can be resolved in coming days: source
#World News
March 16, 2015 / 9:07 PM / 2 years ago

Uncertain whether differences in Iran talks can be resolved in coming days: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Talks between Iran’s foreign minister and European ministers in Brussels did not bridge differences, a European diplomatic source said on Monday, adding that it was not certain whether those issues could be resolved in the coming days.

“The talks were lengthy and in-depth, but they did not enable us to narrow our differences,” the source said after Mohammad Javad Zarif met his French, German and British counterparts.

“There remains a substantial gap between the positions of the six (Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, United States) and Iran. It is not certain that it can be resolved in the coming days,” the source said.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
