Qatar says Gulf Arabs confident region safer with Iran deal
#World News
August 3, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar says Gulf Arabs confident region safer with Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatari foreign minister Khalid al-Attiyah said on Monday Gulf Arab states were confident that a historic nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers made the Gulf region safer.

Speaking at a news conference after hosting talks between Gulf Arab foreign ministers and visiting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Attiyah said: “We are confident that what they undertook makes this region safer and more stable.”

Qatar currently holds the rotating chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Reporting by Noah Browning, Writing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
