Iran says Geneva nuclear talks 'useful, constructive, serious:' Fars news agency
February 23, 2015 / 4:39 PM / 3 years ago

Iran says Geneva nuclear talks 'useful, constructive, serious:' Fars news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday talks between Tehran and Washington in Geneva on Iran’s nuclear program were “useful, constructive and serious” and the next round would be held next week, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“We had serious talks with the P5+1 representatives and especially with the Americans in the past three days ... But still there is a long way to reach a final agreement,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after holding two days of talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Janet Lawrence

