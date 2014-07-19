Extended Iran nuclear talks may be 'last chance': German foreign minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - The coming four months of extended nuclear negotiations between the West and Iran may be the last chance for a long time to reach a peaceful solution, Germany’s Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Saturday.

Iran and six powers agreed to continue talking for four more months after failing to meet a July 20 deadline to reach a deal on curbing the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for ending sanctions.

“These few months until November could be the last and best chance for a long time to end the nuclear argument peacefully,” Steinmeier, who is traveling in Mexico, said in a statement.

“It is clear the negotiations cannot be continued endlessly. In the time until the common action plan expires, Iran must show it is willing to dispel all doubts about the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.”

The announcement to extend the talks came in the early hours of Saturday after nearly three weeks of negotiations in Vienna between senior officials from Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.

U.S. officials said that most sanctions against the Islamic Republic would remain in place during the extended talks.