Germany says can't rule out 'further crises' in Iran nuclear talks

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday warned that the stakes in the Iran nuclear negotiations are very high and it was possible there could be further crises ahead of an end-March deadline for a preliminary deal.

Steinmeier was asked by a reporter to describe the atmosphere in the negotiations between Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China. He said it was good so far but that it would depend on the two sides’ ability to narrow differences in the coming hours.

“I ... cannot rule out -- and this is almost always the case with such negotiations where the stakes are high and in which we feel responsible not only to ourselves but to all the others who are not at the table -- I can’t rule out that there will be further crises in these negotiations,” he said.