Nothing agreed at Iran nuclear talks, but deal is possible: German source
#World News
April 1, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Nothing agreed at Iran nuclear talks, but deal is possible: German source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers have not reached a preliminary political deal at talks on Tehran’s nuclear program, but an agreement is possible if all sides demonstrate good will, a German delegation source said on Wednesday.

“Measurable progress,” the source said about the talks in Lausanne Switzerland, now in their seventh day. “Nothing is agreed but if there is good will on all sides, an agreement is possible.”

The source added that German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his French counterpart Laurent Fabius agreed on close coordination prior to Fabius’ departure overnight.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Parisa Hafezi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
