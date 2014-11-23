FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran, powers 'still far apart': Germany's Steinmeier
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 23, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

Iran, powers 'still far apart': Germany's Steinmeier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a news conference after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers are “still far apart on many issues” in negotiations on a deal over Tehran’s nuclear program, Germany’s foreign minister said on Sunday, hinting an extension of the talks may be needed.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke to Germany’s ARD television a day before a Nov. 24 deadline to reach a comprehensive agreement to end a 12-year dispute over Iran’s atomic ambitions.

”We are negotiating here with the ambition to reach an agreement,“ he said. ”If this task should not be completed, one definitely would need to look at opportunities so that the road does not end here, but that the negotiating process can be continued.”

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius earlier told reporters in Vienna: “We have a final deadline of tomorrow night to find an agreement, but it has to be positive and enables us to work for peace. There are still differences to resolve.”

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and John Irish; writing by Fredrik Dahl; editing by Louis Charbonneau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.