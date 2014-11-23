Iran, powers 'still far apart': Germany's Steinmeier

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers are “still far apart on many issues” in negotiations on a deal over Tehran’s nuclear program, Germany’s foreign minister said on Sunday, hinting an extension of the talks may be needed.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke to Germany’s ARD television a day before a Nov. 24 deadline to reach a comprehensive agreement to end a 12-year dispute over Iran’s atomic ambitions.

”We are negotiating here with the ambition to reach an agreement,“ he said. ”If this task should not be completed, one definitely would need to look at opportunities so that the road does not end here, but that the negotiating process can be continued.”

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius earlier told reporters in Vienna: “We have a final deadline of tomorrow night to find an agreement, but it has to be positive and enables us to work for peace. There are still differences to resolve.”