#World News
July 2, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

German foreign minister says Iran nuclear deal still an open question

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - It is still unclear whether all parties pushing for final deal on Iran’s nuclear program have the courage to reach that goal, Germany’s foreign minister told journalists on Thursday.

Iran is in talks with the United States and five other big powers, Britain, China, France, Germany and the United States, on an agreement under which Tehran would curtail its nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

“The effort of all parties to reach success is genuine. The open question, which I cannot answer you yet, is whether the will and courage will be sufficient among all at the end,” Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
