FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Important issues remain unresolved in Iran nuclear talks: German diplomat
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 6, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Important issues remain unresolved in Iran nuclear talks: German diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Some important issues remain unresolved in nuclear talks between Iran and six major powers pushing for a final accord that would grant sanctions relief to Tehran in exchange for curtailing its atomic program, a German diplomat said on Monday.

“We should not underestimate that important questions remain unresolved. There will not be an agreement at any cost. If there is no movement on decisive points, a failure (of talks) is not ruled out,” said the German diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Writing by Parisa Hafezi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.