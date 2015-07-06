Important issues remain unresolved in Iran nuclear talks: German diplomat

(Reuters) - Some important issues remain unresolved in nuclear talks between Iran and six major powers pushing for a final accord that would grant sanctions relief to Tehran in exchange for curtailing its atomic program, a German diplomat said on Monday.

“We should not underestimate that important questions remain unresolved. There will not be an agreement at any cost. If there is no movement on decisive points, a failure (of talks) is not ruled out,” said the German diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity.