Germany's Steinmeier to rejoin Iran nuclear talks Friday
#World News
July 9, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Steinmeier to rejoin Iran nuclear talks Friday

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, British Foreign Minister Philip Hammond (not seen), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, German Minister for Foreign Affairs Frank-Walter Steinmeier, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, EU Deputy Secretary General for the External Action Service Helga Schmid, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iran's ambassador to IAEA Ali Akbar Salehi wait for photographers during a meeting at the hotel where the Iran nuclear talks are being held in Vienna, Austria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Germany’s Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier is leaving nuclear talks with Iran and world powers to return to Berlin late on Thursday and will rejoin the negotiations in Vienna on Friday morning, a source close to the talks said.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he was not in a rush to reach an historic deal to curb Iran’s atomic program in exchange for sanctions relief, suggesting an accord was unlikely hours ahead of a deadline set by the U.S. Congress for a quick review of any agreement.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Arshad Mohammed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
