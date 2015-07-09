Germany's Steinmeier to rejoin Iran nuclear talks Friday

VIENNA (Reuters) - Germany’s Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier is leaving nuclear talks with Iran and world powers to return to Berlin late on Thursday and will rejoin the negotiations in Vienna on Friday morning, a source close to the talks said.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he was not in a rush to reach an historic deal to curb Iran’s atomic program in exchange for sanctions relief, suggesting an accord was unlikely hours ahead of a deadline set by the U.S. Congress for a quick review of any agreement.