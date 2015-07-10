FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says Iran nuclear deal possible in coming days
July 10, 2015 / 11:14 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says Iran nuclear deal possible in coming days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany believes a nuclear deal between Iran and major powers is possible in the coming days, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Over the past two weeks, Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China have twice extended deadlines for completing the long-term nuclear agreement.

“The negotiations are very intensive,” the spokesman told a regular government news conference. “The devil is absolutely in the detail.”

“I hope very much, and also expect, that in the coming days we will reach the point when decisions are taken on the political questions,” he added.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
