Iran nuclear deal close, but depends on Tehran: German government source
July 12, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

Iran nuclear deal close, but depends on Tehran: German government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - An historic nuclear deal between Iran and world powers could be reached quickly if Tehran is ready to take the last steps, a German government source close to Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday, adding an accord could still fail.

“From the viewpoint of the minister, there are only a few elements missing for a watertight agreement with Iran,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

“Everything can still fail, but we are indeed very close to reaching the goal... Negotiations are currently in the absolute final phase and are running intensely through the night.”

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louis Charbonneau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
