Progress made at Iran nuclear talks, deal possible: Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers have made progress in talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, about Tehran’s nuclear program and a deal is possible, but not yet certain, a German foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“There is progress to be seen, an agreement is possible but nothing is yet certain,” said the spokeswoman at a regular government news conference in Berlin.

“An agreement must stop Iran’s path to a nuclear bomb in a verifiable, long-term and credible way,” she said adding there would not be a “bad deal”.