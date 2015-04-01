FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Progress made at Iran nuclear talks, deal possible: Germany
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 1, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Progress made at Iran nuclear talks, deal possible: Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers have made progress in talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, about Tehran’s nuclear program and a deal is possible, but not yet certain, a German foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“There is progress to be seen, an agreement is possible but nothing is yet certain,” said the spokeswoman at a regular government news conference in Berlin.

“An agreement must stop Iran’s path to a nuclear bomb in a verifiable, long-term and credible way,” she said adding there would not be a “bad deal”.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.