Britain says Iran to face tougher sanctions without nuclear deal
#World News
November 11, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

Britain says Iran to face tougher sanctions without nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday that there would be pressure to intensify sanctions on Iran if it could not reach a deal with world powers over its disputed nuclear program.

“It’s very important for the Iranian authorities to understand that the pressure will be there for greater sanctions, for an intensification of sanctions, unless an agreement is reached on these matters,” Hague told parliament.

Reporting by Peter Griffiths and Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
