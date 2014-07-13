FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran must be 'more realistic' in nuclear talks: Britain's Hague
July 13, 2014 / 5:24 PM / 3 years ago

Iran must be 'more realistic' in nuclear talks: Britain's Hague

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Sunday it was crucial for Iran “to be more realistic about what is necessary” to reach a nuclear deal with six major powers that would end sanctions against Tehran in exchange for curbs on its atomic work.

Hague was speaking to reporters after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. Together with their French and German counterparts, they are in Vienna to help break a deadlock in the nuclear negotiations with Iran, a week before a deadline to reach an agreement.

Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

