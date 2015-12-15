Iran hails closure of IAEA investigation on past nuclear work - Tasnim

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran welcomed on Tuesday a decision by the International Atomic Energy Agency to end an investigation into Tehran’s past nuclear activities, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying.

“We welcome the closure of the investigation of Iran’s past nuclear activities ... the resolution by the board of governors of the agency ... shows the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program,” Tasnim quoted Zarif as saying.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation board closed its investigation into whether Iran once had a nuclear weapons program. Iran has repeatedly said its nuclear program was peaceful.