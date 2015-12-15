FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran hails closure of IAEA investigation on past nuclear work - Tasnim
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 15, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

Iran hails closure of IAEA investigation on past nuclear work - Tasnim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran welcomed on Tuesday a decision by the International Atomic Energy Agency to end an investigation into Tehran’s past nuclear activities, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying.

“We welcome the closure of the investigation of Iran’s past nuclear activities ... the resolution by the board of governors of the agency ... shows the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program,” Tasnim quoted Zarif as saying.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation board closed its investigation into whether Iran once had a nuclear weapons program. Iran has repeatedly said its nuclear program was peaceful.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.