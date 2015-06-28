FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Hammond says major differences remain in Iran talks
#World News
June 28, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's Hammond says major differences remain in Iran talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Sunday there were still major differences on a proposed nuclear deal between major powers and Iran and there would need to be concessions to reach an agreement.

“There a number of different areas where we still have major differences of interpretation in detailing what was agreed in (the) Lausanne (framework agreement),” Hammond told reporters on arrival in Vienna. He was referring to a framework deal agreed on April 2.

“There is going to have to be some give or take if we are to get this done in the next few days,” he said, adding that there were red lines that could not be crossed. “No deal is better than a bad deal.”

Reporting By John Irish; editing by Arshad Mohammed

