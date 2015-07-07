FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hammond says major powers to reconvene Thursday over Iran
#World News
July 7, 2015

UK's Hammond says major powers to reconvene Thursday over Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said he would return to the Iran nuclear negotiations in Vienna on Wednesday night and that the major powers were expected to reconvene on Thursday.

“We will be back here tomorrow night and we are looking forward to making some solid progress on Thursday when we reconvene,” Hammond told reporters.

Iran and six major powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - are trying to negotiate an accord under which Iran would curb its sensitive nuclear work for at least a decade in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

