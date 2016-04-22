Iran signed deal to sell 32 metric tons of heavy water to U.S. companies: Iranian official

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran has finalised a deal with U.S. companies to sell 32 metric tons of its heavy water, a senior Iranian official said on his Instagram page on Friday.

“Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation signed a deal with American companies to sell 32 tonnes of heavy water,” said Hamid Baidinejad.

Under a landmark nuclear deal reached between Iran and six major powers last year, Tehran is responsible for reducing its stock of heavy water, which it can sell, dilute or dispose of under conditions.