French, Iranian presidents speak to help break nuclear impasse
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon's HQ2
March 26, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

French, Iranian presidents speak to help break nuclear impasse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande spoke to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday after a request from the Iranian side in what appeared to be an effort to break an impasse that has held up a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

“The President (Hollande), while underscoring the legitimate rights of Iran to civilian nuclear power, insisted on the need for everybody to work in good faith to reach a lasting, robust and verifiable Iranian nuclear program that guarantees Iran will not get an atomic weapon,” a statement from the French presidency said.

The conversation, a rare exchange between Paris and Tehran, comes days after officials close to the negotiations said France was demanding more stringent conditions than its Western allies for any future agreement under which Iran would curb sensitive nuclear activity in exchange for ending sanctions.

Reporting By John Irish; editing by Louis Charbonneau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
