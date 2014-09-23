FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande, after meeting Rouhani, expresses hope for nuclear deal
#World News
September 23, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Hollande, after meeting Rouhani, expresses hope for nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) and his French counterpart Francois Hollande meet on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande met his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday and said afterwards that he hoped for a swift agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.

“The president hopes the negotiations can end quickly,” a statement from Hollande’s office said after he met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations General Assembly.

France and five other world powers are negotiating with Iran over the nuclear program that the West suspects has military aspects, something Tehran denies.

“Iran must put in place concrete measures that show in a certain and verifiable way that it will not acquire a military nuclear capability,” the statement added.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
