IAEA head says cannot say when investigation into Iran's nuclear work will end
#World News
March 2, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

IAEA head says cannot say when investigation into Iran's nuclear work will end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said he could not tell when its long-running investigation into Iran’s nuclear program might be finished as a deadline looms this month for a framework deal between world powers and Iran.

“It depends on the level and pace of cooperation from Iran, I cannot tell by when,” International Atomic Energy Agency head Yukiya Amano said on Monday. “We have asked questions and the questions are clear, so they can answer,” he said.

Diplomats have voiced doubt over whether the outstanding issues in the U.N. investigation would be resolved before a deal is reached between Iran, the United States, Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
