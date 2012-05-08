IAEA official killed in car accident: Iranian media

DUBAI (Reuters) - An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) official believed to be part of a nuclear inspection team working in Iran was killed in a car accident on Tuesday, Iranian media reported.

The South Korean national was travelling near the Arak heavy water plant at midday local time when the car skidded and rolled over, Fars News quoted Iran’s Atomic Energy organization as saying.

Iranian media reported a Slovakian IAEA official who was also in the car was taken to hospital for treatment.

The IAEA had no immediate comment. The agency carries out regular inspections of Iran’s nuclear sites and often sends inspectors to Iran to visit some of its atomic installations.

The IAEA undertook two high-level trips to Iran at the beginning of this year in an effort to address questions raised in an IAEA report in November on suspected Iranian research activities relevant to nuclear weapons.

Iran has dismissed the allegations as fabricated.

The agency has periodically been given access to the Arak compound that houses Iran’s IR-40 heavy water reactor. Built to produce power and radiological isotopes for use in medical treatments and industry, Iranian officials say it will be switched on next year.

The United States and its allies accuse Iran of using its nuclear program to cover up its development of a nuclear weapons capability but Tehran maintains its activities are purely peaceful.