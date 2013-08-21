FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran's envoy to UN nuclear agency expected to leave post: sources
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 21, 2013 / 11:13 AM / in 4 years

Iran's envoy to UN nuclear agency expected to leave post: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ambassador Ali Asghar Soltanieh sorts documents before an IAEA meeting in Vienna June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran’s veteran envoy to the U.N. nuclear agency, Ali Asghar Soltanieh, is expected to leave his post soon but there is no word yet on who will replace him, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

If confirmed, it would come less than a week after the new Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate, appointed a pragmatist to head Iran’s atomic energy organization.

Rouhani has pledged to improve Iran’s ties with the outside world and ease stringent international sanctions on the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program.

There was no immediate comment from Iran’s mission to the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA is investigating allegations that Iran has carried out research relevant for the development of nuclear weapons, a charge the country denies. Western diplomats have accused Iran of stonewalling the IAEA’s investigation.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.