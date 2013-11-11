Future Iranian reactors, nuclear sites part of IAEA deal

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran has agreed to provide information to U.N. inspectors about planned nuclear facilities including research reactors under a cooperation agreement signed by the two sides on Monday, the U.N. nuclear agency said.

The agreement, seen by Reuters, listed a series of steps to be taken by Iran to ensure greater transparency in its disputed nuclear program, also including “managed access” to a uranium mine and a heavy water plant.

The measures will be implemented within three months, the agency said.