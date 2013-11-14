FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran sharply slows down nuclear capacity expansion: IAEA report
November 14, 2013 / 5:03 PM / 4 years ago

Iran sharply slows down nuclear capacity expansion: IAEA report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran has virtually halted the expansion of its uranium enrichment capacity in the past three months, the U.N. nuclear agency said in a report roughly covering the period since Hassan Rouhani became president.

The quarterly report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also showed that Iran’s stockpile of higher-grade enriched uranium - closely watched by the West and Israel - had risen by about 5 percent to 196 kg since August.

But it still remained below the roughly 250 kg needed for a bomb if refined further to weapons grade. Iran rejects Western and Israeli accusations that it is seeking nuclear weapons capability.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Robin Pomeroy


