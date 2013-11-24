FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. nuclear agency ready to help verify Iran deal implementation
November 24, 2013 / 1:59 PM / 4 years ago

U.N. nuclear agency ready to help verify Iran deal implementation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog said it was ready to help verify the implementation of an agreement reached on Sunday between Iran and six world to curb Tehran’s disputed nuclear program.

Director General Yukiya Amano of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called the pact an important step forward.

“With the agreement of the IAEA’s Board of Governors, the Agency will be ready to fulfill its role in verifying the implementation of nuclear related measures,” Amano said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

IAEA inspectors regularly visit Iran’s declared nuclear facilities to make sure no material there is diverted for military purposes.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Andrew Heavens

