Iran nuclear deal being implemented as planned: IAEA chief
#World News
April 9, 2014 / 8:33 AM / 3 years ago

Iran nuclear deal being implemented as planned: IAEA chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano addresses the media after a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

OSLO (Reuters) - Iran is implementing last year’s interim nuclear deal with six world powers as planned, U.N. atomic energy chief Yukiya Amano said on Wednesday, almost three months after the accord took effect.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has a pivotal role in checking that Iran is complying with the terms of the November 24 agreement, under which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for some sanctions easing.

The U.N. body issues monthly updates to IAEA member states about the implementation of the deal that entered into force on January 20, designed to buy time for negotiations on a final settlement of the decade-old dispute over Iran’s nuclear activity. The next one is expected around April 20.

“I can tell you, these measures are being implemented as planned,” Amano said during a visit to Oslo.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
