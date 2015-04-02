FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IAEA welcomes Iran nuclear framework agreement
April 2, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

IAEA welcomes Iran nuclear framework agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) welcomed a framework agreement on Iran’s nuclear program reached on Thursday, in which Iran is set to allow the agency more access to its nuclear sites.

“The IAEA welcomes the announcement by E3+3 and Iran on the key parameters for a joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” IAEA director general Yukiya Amano said in a statement. Six world powers and Iran have set a June 30 deadline for a final deal.

“With the endorsement of the IAEA’s Board of Governors, the Agency will be ready to fulfill its role in verifying the implementation of nuclear related measures, once the agreement is finalized.”

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Chris Reese

