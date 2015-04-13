FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IAEA, Iran to hold technical meeting in Tehran on Wednesday
April 13, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

IAEA, Iran to hold technical meeting in Tehran on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said it and Iran would hold a technical meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

Iran and six world powers struck a framework agreement this month to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing Western sanctions.

The U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said it expected progress this month in its own investigation into Iran’s current and past nuclear activities.

Diplomats have voiced concern there could be little progress on the IAEA investigation until a final political deal with world powers is reached.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla

