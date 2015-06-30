FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. to report Iran reduced uranium stockpile to required level: envoys
#World News
June 30, 2015

U.N. to report Iran reduced uranium stockpile to required level: envoys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to report next month that Iran reduced its low enriched uranium stockpile to the level required under a preliminary nuclear deal with six major powers, Western diplomats said on Tuesday.

Under an interim nuclear pact struck in November of 2013 and renewed the following year, every six months Iran must reduce its stockpile of low enriched uranium (LEU) that is enriched to a purity of up to five percent, to a maximum of about 7,650 kg. Tehran was required to reach this level by June 30.

According to the latest IAEA report on Iran, released in May, Iran had some 8,714.7 kg of LEU. But the diplomats said Tehran reduced the stockpile.

Reporting by John Irish, writing by Louis Charbonneau

