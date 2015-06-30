U.N. to report Iran reduced uranium stockpile to required level: envoys

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to report next month that Iran reduced its low enriched uranium stockpile to the level required under a preliminary nuclear deal with six major powers, Western diplomats said on Tuesday.

Under an interim nuclear pact struck in November of 2013 and renewed the following year, every six months Iran must reduce its stockpile of low enriched uranium (LEU) that is enriched to a purity of up to five percent, to a maximum of about 7,650 kg. Tehran was required to reach this level by June 30.

According to the latest IAEA report on Iran, released in May, Iran had some 8,714.7 kg of LEU. But the diplomats said Tehran reduced the stockpile.

(The story corrects “this month” to “next month” in lede)