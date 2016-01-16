U.N. says Iran has kept nuclear promises, paving way for sanctions relief

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Saturday said Iran had put in place all nuclear measures required under a deal reached with six world powers in July, paving the way for crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic to be lifted within hours or days.

“Iran has carried out all measures required under the (July deal) to enable Implementation Day (of the deal) to occur,” the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.