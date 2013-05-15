FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No breakthrough in nuclear talks with Iran: U.N
#World News
May 15, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

No breakthrough in nuclear talks with Iran: U.N

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Herman Nackaerts, head of a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), looks on at the airport in Vienna after arriving with his team from Iran December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

VIENNA (Reuters) - Talks between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran about Tehran’s nuclear program failed to clinch an accord and no date has been set for more meetings, a senior U.N. official said on Wednesday.

“We had intensive discussions today but did not finalize the structured approach document that has been under negotiation for a year and a half now,” Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters after meeting Iranian officials in Vienna.

“Our commitment to continue dialogue is unwavering. However, we must recognize that our best efforts have not been successful so far. So we will continue to try and complete this process.”

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
