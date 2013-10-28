FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran negotiator says U.N. nuclear talks very useful
October 28, 2013 / 1:49 PM / 4 years ago

Iran negotiator says U.N. nuclear talks very useful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran’s deputy foreign minister said he held “very useful” talks with the head of the U.N. nuclear agency on Monday in a meeting designed to break a deadlock over Iran’s disputed atomic program.

“We had a very useful meeting with Mr. Amano,” Abbas Araqchi said as he emerged from the meeting of more than an hour with Yukiya Amano, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The encounter was the first at such a high-level since the election in June of a moderate president committed to improving Iran’s foreign relations after years of confrontation.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Angus MacSwan

