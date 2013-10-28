Iran negotiator says U.N. nuclear talks very useful

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran’s deputy foreign minister said he held “very useful” talks with the head of the U.N. nuclear agency on Monday in a meeting designed to break a deadlock over Iran’s disputed atomic program.

“We had a very useful meeting with Mr. Amano,” Abbas Araqchi said as he emerged from the meeting of more than an hour with Yukiya Amano, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The encounter was the first at such a high-level since the election in June of a moderate president committed to improving Iran’s foreign relations after years of confrontation.