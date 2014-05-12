FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IAEA and Iran end nuclear talks, no word on outcome
May 12, 2014 / 5:24 PM / 3 years ago

IAEA and Iran end nuclear talks, no word on outcome

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran ended a meeting on Monday without giving statements on the outcome, leaving unclear whether progress was made in efforts to help allay international concern over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Under a transparency and cooperation pact agreed between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency in November, Iran was to take seven practical measures by May 15 in a phased process, including more IAEA access to nuclear-related sites.

Diplomatic sources told Reuters on Friday that the IAEA was seeking further clarification from Iran about one of those steps, concerning information about fast-acting detonators that can have both military and civilian applications.

Iran says it has already implemented the seven steps - including access to two uranium sites - but the sources suggested the IAEA still wanted more information about the so-called Explosive Bridge Wire (EBW) detonators.

Western powers suspect Iran has been trying to develop the capability to make nuclear weapons. Iran rejects the allegation, saying its program is a peaceful energy project.

Monday’s meeting took place a day before the Islamic Republic and six world powers on Tuesday resume, also in the Austrian capital, negotiations on a broad diplomatic settlement of the decade-old nuclear dispute.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Mark Heinrich

