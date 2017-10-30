Iran meeting nuclear deal commitments: IAEA chief

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Iran is fulfilling its commitments under the nuclear deal with world powers and inspectors are not facing any problems in their verification efforts, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s director-general said on Monday.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano listens during an interview with Reuters at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“The IAEA can state that such nuclear-related commitments are being implemented,” Yukiya Amano told a news conference in Abu Dhabi following a trip to Iran on Sunday where he met Iran’s president and other officials.

“I requested that Iran ... fully implement the nuclear-related commitments. This is the main thrust of the meeting in Iran ... Regarding the activities by our inspectors, they are discharging their responsibility without problem,” he said.