Iran awaits outcome of U.N. meeting before further nuclear talks
September 19, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Iran awaits outcome of U.N. meeting before further nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton (R) and Iran's chief negotiator Saeed Jalili (C) walk before their meeting in the garden of the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili said on Wednesday he would await the outcome of European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton’s talks with the six world powers she represents before he held more talks with her.

Jalili said his talks with Ashton had been constructive.

“We evaluated the common points and what we could do for further cooperation and future meetings,” Jalili told a news conference in Istanbul, after meeting Ashton late on Tuesday.

“The result was that the six countries should evaluate the outcome of our meeting amongst each other ... We are waiting so that after (Ashton) discusses with the six countries we will contact each other again,” he said.

Six world powers - the United States, Russia and China plus three EU nations: France, Germany and Britain - have sought to persuade Iran to scale back its nuclear program through intensifying economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure.

The powers fear Iran is developing a bomb, but Tehran says its nuclear program serves peaceful purposes only.

Ashton is expected to meet the six powers on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly ministerial meetings next week in New York.

Reporting by Jonathon Burch and Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Louise Ireland

