Iran, U.S. to hold talks in Geneva to narrow nuclear gaps: IRNA
#World News
February 19, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Iran, U.S. to hold talks in Geneva to narrow nuclear gaps: IRNA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a news conference with his Belarussian counterpart Vladimir Makei in Minsk February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran and U.S. negotiators will hold talks over Tehran’s disputed nuclear program in Geneva on Friday to narrow remaining gaps aimed at ending a 12-year standoff with six major powers, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

“The talks between Iran and U.S. deputy foreign ministers will be on Friday and Saturday. Iran’s Foreign Minister (Mohammad Javad Zarif) and (U.S. Secretary of State) John Kerry will join the negotiators on Sunday and Monday,” said Iranian senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi.

Negotiators from Iran and six major powers failed to meet a self-imposed deadline in November to clinch an agreement that would curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

The State Department said on Wednesday that U.S. negotiator Wendy Sherman would lead the U.S. delegation in Geneva, saying the bilateral consultations were taking place in the context of the broader negotiations with Iran.

The United States and its allies fear that Iran’s nuclear program could be used to develop a nuclear bomb. Iran denies having any nuclear weapons ambitions.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Crispian Balmer

