Iran envoy says final deal with world powers possible before deadline

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran’s envoy to the U.N. nuclear agency said on Thursday a final deal with six world powers to curb its atomic program in exchange for sanctions relief is possible before an end-June deadline.

“If ... our interlocutors ... commit to the agreed parameters, reaching an agreement by the end of June is achievable,” Reza Najafi told reporters after a board meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.

When asked whether Iran would implement additional nuclear transparency measures as called for in an interim deal reached in April and offer managed access for inspectors to military sites, he said this should await the final text of any deal.