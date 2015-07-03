FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No breakthrough in talks between Iran and nuclear watchdog
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 3, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

No breakthrough in talks between Iran and nuclear watchdog

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (centre L) meets Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (2nd R) at a hotel in Vienna, Austria July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - No breakthrough was reached between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on unresolved questions around Tehran’s nuclear program, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday after a visit to Tehran.

Tehran and world powers are pushing for a final deal at nuclear talks in Vienna, under which Iran would agree to scale back its atomic research - which it denies is aimed at developing a bomb - in exchange for a lifting of sanctions.

The IAEA will play a crucial role in monitoring and verifying any final deal. Iran has been stalling the agency’s investigation, running parallel to the political talks, into possible military dimensions of Tehran’s past nuclear work.

Yukiya Amano, the IAEA’s director general, on Thursday met Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, in Tehran.

“The purpose of the visit was to advance work towards the resolution of all outstanding issues regarding Iran’s nuclear program, including clarification of possible military dimensions,” Yukiya Amano said in a statement.

“I believe that both sides have a better understanding on some ways forward, though more work will be needed.”

Related Coverage

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.