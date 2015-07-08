FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran offers proposal to resolve nuclear disputes with powers: ISNA
July 8, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

Iran offers proposal to resolve nuclear disputes with powers: ISNA

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (3rd L) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (4th L) European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini (centre row, 2ndR) U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (4th R) British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond (3rd R) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) meet in Vienna, Austria July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - A senior Iranian diplomat said on Wednesday Iran has presented “constructive solutions” to resolve disputes in nuclear talks with six major powers, the Students news agency ISNA reported.

“Iran has presented constructive solutions to overcome the remaining differences. We will not show flexibility regarding our red lines,” the diplomat, who was not identified, told ISNA.

Iran and the powers trying to reach a final agreement to end a decade-old standoff over the country’s disputed nuclear program.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Louis Charbonneau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
