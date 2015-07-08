Iran offers proposal to resolve nuclear disputes with powers: ISNA

VIENNA (Reuters) - A senior Iranian diplomat said on Wednesday Iran has presented “constructive solutions” to resolve disputes in nuclear talks with six major powers, the Students news agency ISNA reported.

“Iran has presented constructive solutions to overcome the remaining differences. We will not show flexibility regarding our red lines,” the diplomat, who was not identified, told ISNA.

Iran and the powers trying to reach a final agreement to end a decade-old standoff over the country’s disputed nuclear program.